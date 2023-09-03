ESL Trust Services LLC Purchases 1,466 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.