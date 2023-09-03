Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $144.90. 947,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

