FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,505. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

