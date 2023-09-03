Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $229,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,795,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

