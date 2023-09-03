FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 63,929 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. FORA Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RB Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at $947,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Anne Cash sold 13,596 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $839,960.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,411 shares of company stock worth $313,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.40. 694,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,886. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

