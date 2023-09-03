FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,108. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $95.50.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

