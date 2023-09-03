FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,253 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after acquiring an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,543,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after acquiring an additional 188,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,601 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 145,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Wedbush lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

DKS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 1,567,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,232. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.