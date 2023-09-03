Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ONEOK worth $83,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

