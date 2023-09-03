FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,628 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $184,286,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.52. 2,997,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

