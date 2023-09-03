FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average is $128.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

