FORA Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Shares of WM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,456. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.40 and a 200 day moving average of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

