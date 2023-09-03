84,866 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,866 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 4,957,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

