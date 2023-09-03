SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,162 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of SBA Communications worth $91,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,316,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,968,000 after buying an additional 31,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $221.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $214.51 and a 12 month high of $334.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

