SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 10.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 92,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 52,078 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,784. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

