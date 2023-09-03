ESL Trust Services LLC Buys 3,057 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 738,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,022,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 114,704 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,916. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.