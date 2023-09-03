Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC decreased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after buying an additional 295,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NFG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,157. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

