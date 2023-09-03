Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $551,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,698,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 288,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 233,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,477 shares of company stock worth $7,786,206. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,840. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

