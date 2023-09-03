Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.49. 4,593,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,311,587. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

