Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,175. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.