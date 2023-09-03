Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $549.60. 1,336,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $549.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

