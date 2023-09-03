Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.0% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Linde by 4.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.91. 969,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,297. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

