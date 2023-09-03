Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions makes up approximately 2.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,588,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 64.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 972,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,283,000 after acquiring an additional 381,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,388. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

