Hedera (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.35 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $52.35 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,181,480,123 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,181,480,123.360523 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04980259 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $61,775,330.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.