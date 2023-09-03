DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 36.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $27.52 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00155683 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00049949 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025449 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

