Algorand Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.94 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $736.27 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.0941 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00038215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,352,994 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

