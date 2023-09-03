16,754 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. 2,848,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

