Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Hits $106,279.48

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $231.25 million and $106,279.48 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $25,782.01 or 0.99540562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

