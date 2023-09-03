NFT Market Cap Hits $674,884.38 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. NFT has a market cap of $674,884.38 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,916.10 or 1.00058233 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

