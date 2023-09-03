Starname Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $254,846.09 and approximately $50.18 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Starname has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

