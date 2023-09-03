Inceptionr LLC Sells 974 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. 486,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,477. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

