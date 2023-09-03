Inceptionr LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Pure Storage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,213,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,918.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,320 shares of company stock worth $5,453,744. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.