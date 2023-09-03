Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Increased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 37,437.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,060,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 202,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,669,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.52. 1,174,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day moving average is $174.08. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

