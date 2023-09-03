Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 100 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

GNRC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.94. 1,080,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,923. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

