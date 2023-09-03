Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.48. 468,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

