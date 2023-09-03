The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE GS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,140. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.63.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

