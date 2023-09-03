TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

FedEx Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,835. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.33 and its 200-day moving average is $234.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

