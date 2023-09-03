Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.01. 1,101,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average is $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

