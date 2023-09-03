Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 187,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 55,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.67. 1,423,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.28.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

