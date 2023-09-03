TCTC Holdings LLC Has $92,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

