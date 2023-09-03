TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 423 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 3,087,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,649. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

