TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 5,446 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 12.0 %

WBD stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. 62,845,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,287,691. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

