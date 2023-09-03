TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 3,866 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.51. 6,126,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,722,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $43.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

