TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 227.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:K traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,704. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

