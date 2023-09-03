TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 626,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 130,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,086. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

