Ethic Inc. Sells 1,930 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 140,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

