PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,678 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

