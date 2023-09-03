BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $285,013,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,893,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,782,000 after purchasing an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 736,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,263,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,885. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

