Inceptionr LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 103,809 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 5,152,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.