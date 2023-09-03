Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Position Increased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,862. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,240 shares of company stock worth $8,191,355. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

