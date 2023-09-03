Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 28,050 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $48.47. 2,949,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIEN

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $147,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,010. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.