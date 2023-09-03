Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 28,050 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $48.47. 2,949,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,056. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CIEN
Insider Transactions at Ciena
In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $147,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,716.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,010. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Ciena Profile
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ciena
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.